Police hunt woman in black Range Rover after assault over disabled parking space in Milton Keynes

By Damien Lucas
Published 15th Sep 2025, 11:53 BST
The assault took place at the Woughton Leisure Centre car park in MK. Photos: Google Maps NW archiveplaceholder image
Police are hunting a woman in a black Range Rover after an assault on a woman in her 40s over a disabled parking space in Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the assault, which happened at around 7.40pm on Friday (September 12).

Police say there was an altercation in the car park of the Woughton Leisure Centre, Rainbow Drive, Leadenhall, over a disabled car parking space.

The victim, a woman aged in her 40s, was assaulted, sustaining minor injuries, including scratches and bruising.

The offender is described as a black woman, with short afro-style hair and was wearing all black. She was a passenger in a black Range Rover with a partial registration of KS24.

Investigating officer PC Callum Czajkowski, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for anybody who witnessed this assault, or who may have dash-cam footage that has captured the incident, to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“You can contact us either via our website, or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250468525.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report via their website.”

