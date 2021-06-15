Police hunt woman who glassed man outside Tesco Express in Milton Keynes
A man sustained injuries after being hit with a glass bottle in Milton Keynes.
A man was whacked over the head with a glass bottle, during an altercation in Milton Keynes, this month.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses who saw this assault, which took place at around 7.15pm on Saturday 5 June.
The fight broke out by the Tesco Express store in Fyfield Barrow, Walnut Tree. The altercation escalated when a man was hit over the head with a glass bottle by a woman.
The man sustained minor injuries to his face but did not require any hospital treatment.
The woman is described as white, around five foot tall, in her late 30s with a medium build and brown hair. She was wearing a sporty white and black bra top and wavy patterned black and white bottoms and had a dark green rucksack.
Investigating officer PC Sophia Matthews, based at Milton Keynes police station said: “I am appealing for any witnesses of this incident, or anyone who has any information, to please get in touch.
“You can make a report online or call 101 quoting reference 43210245085.
“If you wish to remain 100% anonymous you can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”