Police hunt woman who glassed man outside Tesco Express in Milton Keynes

A man was whacked over the head with a glass bottle, during an altercation in Milton Keynes, this month.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses who saw this assault, which took place at around 7.15pm on Saturday 5 June.

The fight broke out by the Tesco Express store in Fyfield Barrow, Walnut Tree. The altercation escalated when a man was hit over the head with a glass bottle by a woman.

The man sustained minor injuries to his face but did not require any hospital treatment.

The woman is described as white, around five foot tall, in her late 30s with a medium build and brown hair. She was wearing a sporty white and black bra top and wavy patterned black and white bottoms and had a dark green rucksack.

Investigating officer PC Sophia Matthews, based at Milton Keynes police station said: “I am appealing for any witnesses of this incident, or anyone who has any information, to please get in touch.

“You can make a report online or call 101 quoting reference 43210245085.