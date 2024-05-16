Police hunt woman who punched victim and stole her dog in Milton Keynes attack
A woman was punched on the redway in Milton Keynes between Mitcham Place and Wimbledon Place at around 8.30pm to 9pm on Tuesday (14 May).
After the victim was punched in the face, her dog, a Labrador, was taken by the same assailant. Thames Valley Police has confirmed the dog has since been returned to its rightful owner.
Following the attack, the victim, a woman aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment dealing with pain she was suffering in her jaw and neck.
Witness reports describe the offender as a white female, who is around five foot tall with a slim build. She was wearing black shorts, a black jacket zipped up and what appeared to be a green jacket underneath.
Thames Valley Police has been unable to confirm the hair colour of the offender, as she was wearing her hood up during the mugging.
Investigator Sophie Gibbs, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I’m appealing to anybody who witnessed this incident or who may have dash-cam, mobile phone or CCTV footage that may assist my investigation to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.
“You can report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240224253.
“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”