Police hunting motorcyclist who damaged car windows while on dual carriageway in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist damaged the wndows of a car on an MK grid road.

The incident, which is being treated as a public order offence, happened at 7.05,pm on Sunday at the junction of Patriot Drive on Rooksley and the V6 Grafton Street.

A motorcyclist damaged two nearside windows of a Toyota vehicle along the dual carriageway.

Police hope someone will have dashcam footage of the incident

The offender is described as a man, wearing a motorcycle helmet and full black leathers. He had yellow markings on the lower front legs of his leathers.

Investigating officer PC Chris Smart, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody who may have dash cam footage or had been in the area and witnessed anything to please get in touch.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by 101 quoting reference number 43220121899.