Police hunting prisoner serving 9 years who fled while on day release in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for information after a prisoner serving a nine-year sentence for assault and kidnap failed to return from a period of day release in Milton Keynes.

Arfan Hussain Shah, who is 43, was due to return to open prison in Derbyshire on Sunday 20 October.

Arfan Hussain Shah

He was convicted for assault and kidnap at St Albans Crown Court in February 2014 and was sentenced to nine years imprisonment.

Arfan is described as 6ft tall and is of a muscular build. He has brown eyes and is balding. He has several tattoos including a Celtic band on his upper right arm and the words ‘never forget, never forgive’ on his left arm.

A police spokesman appealed for information but is warning the public not to approach him.

"If you have seen Arfan or know of his whereabouts, please do not approach him, instead contact us immediately quoting reference number 19*561817," the police spokesman said.

You can also contact the force in any of the following ways:

Facebook – send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call us on 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.