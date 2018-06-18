Police in Milton Keynes issue e-fit following sexual assault

Police have released an e-fit image following a sexual assault on a bus in Milton Keynes.

At 10:30pm on Saturday, March 17 the victim, a female teenager, was on the number 310 bus when the offender rubbed himself against her.

The victim then got off that bus and boarded the number 4 bus, but the offender also got on and sat in a seat next to her. He then rubbed his leg up against the victim’s leg.

The offender, as depicted in the e-fit image, is a black man, aged between 47 and 55 years old, 5ft 10ins or 5ft 11ins tall.

He had an overweight build, a bald head, stubble and bulging eyes.

He was dressed in a black Slazenger zipped hooded top, black tracksuit bottoms and he was carrying a white plastic bag.

Investigating officer PC Matthew Hodgetts-Tate said: “This is a concerning incident and would have been a traumatic experience for the victim.

“If anyone recognises the man depicted in the e-fit image then we are urging them to get in touch with police.”

If you have any information relating to this case, call 101 quoting reference '43180083613', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.