Police in Milton Keynes make fresh appeal for public’s help to help solve Leah Croucher murder investigation

Shortly after confirming human remains have been found as part of the Leah Croucher murder probe, police have put out a special appeal for help from the public.

TVP’s Head of Crime Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter said formal identification of the deceased is “likely to take some time” but in the meantime the police investigation continues with a vengeance.

The decomposed remains were found this week at a house in Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, together with Leah’s rucksack and a number of her personal possessions.

Leah Croucher

The house is now the subject of an intense forensic scrutiny, which will continue for many days.

DCS Hunter said: "This remains a difficult and challenging scene and there continues to be a scene-watch in place at the address while this investigation continues.”

He added: “Throughout the course of the last three and a half years, we have made numerous appeals for information and we are grateful to those who have been able to assist.

“But I am now making a renewed, and specific appeal, to anybody who believes that they may have been in the area of Loxbeare Drive on or around 15 February 2019 and has any information which may be relevant to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I appreciate the passage of time that has passed, but we remain hopeful that somebody may have a crucial piece of information particularly given this significant development today.

“It may be that you have CCTV in the area. If you have any footage from around the time of Leah’s disappearance, please check this and contact us on 101, or online quoting reference number 43190049929.

“No matter how insignificant you believe any information you may have will be, please contact us. Your information could prove critical in this investigation.”

For 100% anonymity, people can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

DCS Hunter said: “We are committed to ensuring that our enquiries at the scene are thorough and respectful, therefore we could be at the scene for some time.