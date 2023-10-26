Police in Milton Keynes smash more than 15 drug lines and seize half a million pounds worth of drugs

But their work is far from over, they say

Over the past year, police in Milton Keynes have busted 15 county drug lines and seized more than half a million pounds worth of drugs.

Today (Thursday) the city police commander has detailed the efforts the force has made to tackle drug dealers operating in the area – but admitted its work is “far from over”.

Since 2022, officers in Milton Keynes have robustly dismantled in excess of 15 drug lines. They have seized nearly 20kg of drugs, amounting to street value of £520,000, and over £157,000 of cash made through criminal means has also been recovered.

Police have carried out numerous drug busts in Milton Keynes over the past year,, seizing £520,000 worth of drugs

Drug dealers are serving over 47 years in prison following investigations by the local policing team, with 18 offenders awaiting sentencing.

Superintendent Emma Baillie, Commander for the Milton Keynes local policing area, said the Milton Keynes policing team is working tirelessly to make the area a hostile place for drug dealers.

“Pursuing and disrupting organised criminals who are operating in the area and putting them before the courts is a priority for policing teams in Milton Keynes. Our focus on reducing violence targets these criminal networks harming our communities through crime and exploitation, inherently linked to the supply of drugs,” she said.

"The team use visible and covert tactics to monitor, identify and pursue individuals to dismantle the criminal activity being undertaken. They also work closely with partner agencies across Milton Keynes to implement enforcement operations and to protect vulnerable individuals who are being exploited.

“Since starting as Commander for Milton Keynes in April 2023, I have been clear on our focus to make the area a hostile place for drug dealers, and officers and staff have tirelessly worked to achieve this. Thames Valley Police is relentless in its pursuit of those who are involved in drugs supply and those who use serious violence and knives to intimidate young and vulnerable people in our communities.

“We know who you are, we will arrest you, stop your supply and seize your drugs and cash, and take you to court.

Superintendent Baillie added: “The ripples of serious violence and knife crime are far reaching, it effects the victims, their families, and our communities. I’m immensely proud of the work demonstrated here and the work accomplished by the policing teams across Milton Keynes.”

“The team is fully aware that their work is far from over with active investigations underway into those who continue to choose to deal drugs in Milton Keynes… at least for now.

“It is important that the public help us in our fight against serious violence and drug crime by reporting to us anything which is of concern to them.”

To report drug dealing or suspicious activity to police, or if you are trapped in a situation that you want help to escape from, you can make a report online here or call 101. If a crime is in progress then call 999.