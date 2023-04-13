News you can trust since 1981
Police in Milton Keynes to use new Taser guns with 12ft reach and instant stun

Spiral darts will fly straighter and faster

By Sally Murrer
Published 13th Apr 2023, 17:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 17:07 BST

Police in Milton Keynes are to be issued with new Taser devices that can reach further and stun people faster.

Thames Valley Police and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary will be rolling out the new Taster 7 guns over the next 12 months to replace the current X2 models.

Described as the most effective Taser weapon ever, they feature a 12-foot reach, contact stun, and can deliver a five second cycle

An officers tries out the new Taser 7 deviceAn officers tries out the new Taser 7 device
The device will enhancing the safety of officers and the public, with two cartridge types for use depending on the proximity of a person.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob France said: "Since the Home Office approved the T7, following rigorous testing, we have been looking into introducing this to replace the current X2 devices our people use.

"Ensuring the safety of all in our communities, in particular the most vulnerable, is a key priority, and Taser has an important part to play in this.

"All Taser trained officers go through a comprehensive training programme, and continual refresher training, to ensure it is being used lawfully and appropriately.

"Of course, we will always do all we can to resolve a situation without needing to use force; however, there are occasions when we must do so for the safety of the public, to ensure the safety of ourselves, or for the safety of the person involved in the incident."

ACC France added: "The use of police tactics, including any use of Taser, whether it is discharged or only used as a visual deterrent, is closely scrutinised.

"The trust and confidence of those we serve is extremely important to us."