Police in Milton Keynes want to speak with these men - do you recognise them?

Police have released images of two men who may have vital information about an incident of theft and fraud in Milton Keynes.

The incident happened at around 11.20am on Thursday, November 22 in Silbury Arcade, Milton Keynes.

Police want to speak to these men about an incident of theft and fraud in Milton Keynes

The victim, a 77-year-old woman, withdrew money from her bank.

Two men then stole her purse from her handbag and used a bank card to make a transaction.

Investigating officer, PC Thomas Thornton said: “I would like to speak to the two men in the images as they may have vital information about this incident.

“If you recognise these men, or have any information regarding the incident, please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting ‘43180357743’ or make a report online.”

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.