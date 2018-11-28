Police in Milton Keynes want your help to identify this woman

Do you recognise the woman in this image?

Police have released the CCTV picture following a fraud in Milton Keynes

At around 4.50pm on Wednesday, October 24, the woman went into the Great Linford Convenience Store and signed for a parcel that did not belong to her.

The parcel which contained a laptop.

Investigating officer PC Lisa Bartram said: “I am keen to speak with the woman in this CCTV image as I believe she may have information that would be vital to this investigation.

“If you recognise this woman or have any information about this offence, please get in touch using our online form or by calling 101. You will need to quote reference number 43180343640.

"Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”