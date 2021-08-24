Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing teenager with links to Milton Keynes
She was last seen six days ago.
Essex Police are 'increasingly concerned' about the welfare of a missing 15-year-old with links to Milton Keynes.
Atlanta Butler, lives in Essex, but has gone missing in Milton Keynes in the past and officers are calling for anyone who spots her to come forward.
They believe Atlanta might be in Milton Keynes or could have recently visited the borough.
Atlanta was last seen six days ago last Wednesday (August 18).
A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "We believe she may have travelled outside of the county, to Suffolk, London and Milton Keynes."
She is described as about five foot one inch tall and was last known to be wearing a black jacket and light grey trainers.
The police advises if you see her or know where she is, please call us immediately on 101. Please call 999 in an emergency.