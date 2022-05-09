Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing boy in Milton Keynes

Michael Chitowo, aged 16, was last seen at around 7am on Saturday in Greystonley, Emerson Valley.

He is around 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build and has a medium afro-style haircut. He has one of his ears pierced and often wears a tracksuit.

Staff investigator, Mandie Norris, who is based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Michael and are appealing for the help of the public in finding him.”

Have you seen Michael Chitowo?

She added: “I would urge anyone who may have seen Michael, or anyone who thinks they know where he is to please get in touch by calling police on 101, quoting reference 43220198316.”