Police install knife arches at two popular Milton Keynes nightclubs

Visitors to Pink Punters queuing to go through the knife arch

Police continued their war against knives by introducing special knife arches at two crowded city nightspots over the bank holiday weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They first partnered with Popworld at CMK to use the arch at the venue’s entrance on on Friday night, checking everyone who visited for hidden weapons.

Plain-clothed officers were also on patrol to identify people attempting to avoid passing through the arch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These individuals were approached and spoken to as part of our preventative strategy,” said a Thames Valley Police spokesperson.

On Saturday evening they moved to Pink Punters in Bletchley, again setting up the arch at the entrance to catch all visitors.

"This ongoing initiative helps deter the carrying of knives and ensures a safer environment for all enjoying the night out,” said the spokesperson.

Police have thanked Popworld and Pink Punters for their support in keeping the community safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The knife arches were part of TVP’s Operation Sceptre, an ongoing initiative to reduce knife crime in Milton Keynes.

Over the past week, proactive patrols of police officers have scoured local parks for hidden weapons and also held community events to engage with the public.

Neighbourhood officers have also conducted dozens of high visibility touchdown patrols in areas of the city known for serious violence.

"Thank you to those who are engaging with us when we are out and about,” said the spokesperson.