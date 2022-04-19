Police investigate alleged attempted abduction of young child in Milton Keynes

They are appealing for witnesses to an incident that happened yesterday (Easter Monday), allegedly starting in the Lidl store on Oldbrook.

Parents of a young girl have had issued a public warning on social media for people to keep a close eye on their children.

It is understood other parents have also complained of a person taking undue interest in their children.

Police are seeking witnesses

A police spokesman said last night: “Thames Valley Police are aware of reports circulating on social media regarding an adult female in the Oldbrook/Fishermead area who appeared to try to abduct a child not known to her.”

He added: “Thames Valley Police take any reports of this nature very seriously and we can confirm that at around 4pm today a 32 year old female from the Milton Keynes area was arrested and is currently in police custody.

“Officers are continuing to make enquiries regarding this incident and are supporting the child and family.

“If anyone witnessed the incident today which occurred at around 2.30pm in Oldbrook, investigating officers request that you make contact to provide details quoting reference 43220166317. TVP can be contacted via 101, online reporting form or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”