Police investigate assault on staff member in popular Wetherspoons pub in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in a Central Milton Keynes pub.

At around 10.10pm on Saturday 24 July, the victim, a member of staff, was assaulted by a man in The Moon Under Water public house in Midsummer Boulevard at CMK.

The victim was punched to the face but did not require hospital treatment.

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward

The offender is described as white, approximately 6ft 1ins tall, of medium build and aged in his mid thirties with a large brown beard and short brown hair. He was wearing a white vest and grey shorts with a white t-shirt tucked into the waistband. He also spoke with an Irish accent.

Investigating officer, Special Constable Ashton Taylor, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“From our enquiries so far, we also believe there may have been another victim to this incident and so we would appeal for them to get in touch too.

“Anyone with information can contact police by making a report online, or by calling 101, quoting reference 43210332909.