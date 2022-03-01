Police investigate fight between two taxi drivers on rank outside Milton Keynes Central station

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fight between two taxi drivers outside the city centre rail station.

They say the two drivers were involved in an altercation at the taxi rank last Thursday, February 24, at around 2.30pm.

Other people intervened and separated them but one of the drivers, a man in his seventies, suffered several cuts to his face.

The fight happened on the taxi rank outside CMK station

The offender is described as an Asian man, possibly of Pakistani origin, aged around 45, about 5ft 9ins tall, and of stocky build.

He also had short, black hair, a full, black beard and moustache and was wearing a dark-coloured raincoat. His taxi was a black Volkswagen Passat.

PC Michael Edmonds, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who saw this incident, or who has any information which could help our investigation, to get in touch.

“If you have any details which you think could be useful, please call us on 101, quoting reference number 43220084463.