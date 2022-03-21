Police investigate fight that left victim with broken nose in Milton Keynes town
An altercation took place in Newport Pagnell on Saturday night
Police are appealing for witnesses following an fight between a group of teenagers in Newport Pagnell on Saturday night.
A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with a broken nose.
The incident took place at about 9.30pm outside DW Roberts Opticians and the Golden Fry in St John Street.
The victim has since been discharged, but police are now investigating the incident as an assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Investigating officer PC Jessica Cooper, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information which could help our investigation.
“If have any information to share with us, please call us on 101, quoting reference number 43220120819.”