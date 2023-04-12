Police investigate report of 'date rape' drug injected into young woman at popular Milton Keynes bar

Police have confirmed they are investigating a report that a teenager was spiked with a ‘date rape’ drug at a busy CMK venue.

The 18-year-old girl was taken to hospital after becoming unwell at Popworld late night bar in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Witnesses have told the Citizen she was injected and believe other women may also have been victims.

The victim says she was spiked by injection at the CMK bar

“We want to highlight the issues to warn others,” they said.

Popworld at first denied the incident, saying they only knew of a guest who was found vomiting in the toilets.

But a police spokesman told the Citizen: “Thames Valley Police can confirm that it received a report of a spiking incident at Popworld in Milton Keynes.

"The report was received on Monday (10/4) from the victim, an 18-year-old woman, with the incident believed to have taken place on Sunday (9/4) between 0030 and 0130.

"An investigation is ongoing into this incident. At this time we’ve not had anyone else coming forward to report. However if anyone else has information regarding this incident or thinks that they may also have been affected we would ask them to please call 101 quoting reference 43230156416 or they can report online through our webpages using the same reference.”

Afterwards a spokesperson for Popworld said: “Guest safety is our priority and we take every allegation of spiking very seriously. We are assisting police with their investigation following the report of one guest who was unwell in the early hours of Sunday morning. Our team called an ambulance to assist her and our CCTV has been made available to the police and we hope that our guest is recovering.

“We operate enhanced safety measures including searches on entry, publicising the “Ask for Angela” scheme in our bar and toilets as well as providing free drinks covers. If any guest has concerns or feels vulnerable they can ask any member of our team for assistance.