Police investigate string of after dark arson attacks on Milton Keynes estate

Police are investigating a string of arson attacks that caused havoc for firefighters on the Lakes Estate

The fires happened between midnight and 3am on Monday November 21.

They included three cars destroyed by flames in Corin Close and Bala Close, along with a bin and a fence in Corin Close. There was also rubbish on fire at flats in Serpentine Court.

Firefighters were kept busy

.Police have arrested a 19-year-old male as part of their enquiries into the incidents, are they are now appealing for any further witnesses to come forward.

Investigating officer, PC Conor Lynch of Incident and Crime Response Team 3 based in Milton Keynes said: "I am keen to identify any further witnesses to this incident to obtain as much evidence as possible in this case.

"I am aware of the significant disruption caused to local residents during this incident and I am progressing the investigation as quickly as possible."

PC Lynch is particularly keen to hear from anybody who saw or heard anything suspicious between midnight and 3am on November 12, especially residents in Maree Close, Allen Close, Brora Close and Bala Close.

"If anyone has any CCTV from the area on that evening I would also like to hear from you,” he said.

Anyone with information can contact TVP on 101 or through the online reporting tool, quoting reference 43220524029.

Information can also be passed to TVP anonymously via Crimestoppers.

The 19-year-old, who lives in Bletchley, remains on bail as the investigation continues,

