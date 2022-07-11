Police investigate tragic case of dead man found on pavement in Milton Keynes estate

Officers were called by a member of public at just before 1am today (Monday) stating there was an unresponsive man on the pavement in Fishermead.

The man was found in Towan Avenue, near to the Roundabout with Polruan Place.

A police spokesman said: “It was reported that the unresponsive man was then assisted by members of the public who took him in a vehicle to hospital, where sadly, he was later pronounced deceased.”

The area has been taped off by police today

Police are now appealing for footage and witnesses in connection with the incident.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector James Horseman said: “I am appealing to anyone who has footage or may have witnessed anything in Towan Avenue between about 12.45am and 1.15am today.

“If you saw anything, have footage or information, please contact the force online or call 101, quoting investigation reference number 43220304480.

“We are keeping an open mind as to how the man, aged 35, became unresponsive, however there will be a post mortem in due course.

“The man’s next of kin has been informed of his death. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“I appreciate this incident will shock the community, but I want to reassure residents that a thorough investigation is ongoing, including obtaining and reviewing CCTV, conducting house to house enquiries and taking statements from witnesses.