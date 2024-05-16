Police investigate unusual offence of voyeurism at Milton Keynes bus stop
Police are appealing for information in connection with with a voyeurism offence in Milton Keynes.
The unusual incident happened at around 7.50am on Wednesday May 8 by the bus stop at the Coffee Hall roundabout on Saxon Street.
It was reported that a man was touching himself inappropriately at the bus stop in-front of a woman.
The crime of voyeurism is the the act of gaining sexual arousal or gratification from watching or recording someone during a private act. For an act to be considered to be voyeuristic, it must be non-consensual and the person must not be aware that they are being watched or recorded.
Investigating officer PC Victoria Bowles said: “We need the public’s help to find the offender. He is described as a black man of larger build. He was wearing a black top and trousers with a back hat.
“I am appealing to anyone who may have information in connection with this incident, especially if you saw the man in the area, know who he is, or think you recognise his description.
“You can leave any information that you have on our website, or call us on 101, quote investigation reference number 43240212227.”