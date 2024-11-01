Police are appealing for information after a car driving erratically caused a cyclist to fall off his bike in Newport Pagnell

The incident took place at 9.15am on Sunday October 27 on Wolverton Road, when a man in his thirties lost balance and fell off his bike after a car started weaving and driving erratically towards and then away from the cyclist.

Police say the vehicle is described as a white saloon car.

The victim received minor hand injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating officer DC Matthew Hodgettes-Tate, said: “We are appealing for information following this incident.

“We are asking anyone with information to please call 101 quoting reference 43240519265.

“I would particularly like to hear from anyone with CCTV, dash-cam, or mobile footage, which can be uploaded to the online portal.

“If you do not wish to speak to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”