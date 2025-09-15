Police investigating after teenage boy indecently exposes himself to woman on Milton Keynes railway bridge

By Neil Shefferd
Published 15th Sep 2025, 17:35 BST
Police have released an e-fit of a teenage boy that they wish to speak to in connection with an indecent exposure in Milton Keynes in Juneplaceholder image
Police are investigating after a teenage boy indecently exposed himself to a woman on a railway bridge in Milton Keynes.

An e-fit has been released of a boy police wish to speak to in connection with the incident, which took place on Linceslade Crescent at around 3.20pm on Tuesday June 17.

The victim, a woman in her late teens, was walking towards Elder Gate when the boy indecently exposed himself on the bridge in her direction.

Police have described the offender as around 16 years old, 5ft 9in tall and of a skinny build with pale skin.

He was wearing a white short sleeved shirt, black trousers and black shoes at the time of the incident.

Investigating officer PC Molly Habgood De Burgh said: “We are releasing an e-fit depicting a man we are looking to trace in connection with this incident.

“We would ask anyone who recognises this man to please come forward and contact us on 101 quoting reference 43250300034, or you can provide information through our online form.

“If you do not wish to speak to the police you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

