Police investigating mass brawl involving up to 50 people outside Dome nightclub in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an assault which occurred in Milton Keynes.

The incident took place on Sunday (December 8) at about 4am outside the Dome nightclub (formerly the iconic Jaipur Indian restaurant) in Grafton Gate East.

The Dome MK, formerly Jaipur

Two men, aged 19 and 26, were assaulted during a fight which may have involved more than 50 people.

They sustained facial injuries as a result of the incident and were taken to hospital for treatment. They have since been discharged.

No arrests have yet been made.

Investigating officer PC Sophie Hannelly, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who saw this assault or who has any information which could be relevant to our investigation.

Police

“If you have any details which you think could help, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 43190382941.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”