Police is officer stabbed during arrest of would-be armed robber in Milton Keynes

A police officer received a serious stab wound while arresting a knifeman who had tried to rob a filling station today (Thursday).

The drama started at around 12am, the offender went to the BP Garage at the Wavendon Service Area on the roundabout near the A421 and Newport Road.

He ordered staff members to give him cigarettes. When they refused, the offender threatened the staff with a knife.

Police are seeking witnesses after one of their officers was stabbed in Milton Keynes

The man then left then garage and headed to the Shell Garage on the roundabout near V11 and H6 where he threatened a taxi driver.

Police officers were called to the scene and arrested a man in connection with the offence.

"During the arrest, the man stabbed an officer,” said a Thames Valley Police spokesperson.

They added: “The officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries. However he has now been discharged.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have been driving in the area and has a dash-cam, please check the recordings and contact us if it has picked up anything that could assist the investigation.