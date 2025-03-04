Police issue appeal after child is followed by suspected sex offender in Milton Keynes

Police are seeking witnesses

Extra police patrols have been launched after a child was followed by a suspected sex offender in a Milton Keynes town.

The worrying incident happened at around 3pm on Monday March 3, when the man began following the girl in Leon recreational ground in Bletchley.

As the girl entered a property on Eaton Avenue, the man followed her and approached the property, say police.

"The victim, who is a child, did not sustain any injuries, said a Thames Valley Police spokesman.

They are now appealing for witnesses who saw the man. He is described as white, between 25 and 35 years old and was wearing a black top and light trousers.

A 32-year-old man from Bletchley has been arrested on suspicion of trespassing with the intent to commit a sexual offence and remains in police custody at this time.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Lucy Jarrett said: “We understand that this may cause concern but we are conducting increased patrols in the area.

“Officers have already made an arrest and will continue to conduct a thorough investigation...Anyone with concerns can speak to a uniformed officer in the area.

“If you have seen a man in the area, acting suspiciously, please come forward. We are appealing to anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell footage to get in touch.

If you have any information or wish to make a report, call 101 or make an online report via the police website, quoting 43250105115.”