Police issue appeal after girls are sexually assaulted by female on Milton Keynes estate

Police are appealing for witnesses after a group of girls were sexually assaulted by a female outside shops in Milton Keynes.

At around 6.35pm (yesterday) Sunday, the girls were s tanding outside the Co-op in Farthing Grove on Netherfield when a woman walked up to them.

She started touching them over their clothing, say police.

The girls then approached a member of the public, who promptly moved the suspect away from the girls and escorted her away. The member of the public then phoned the police.

The girls themselves left the scene afterwards and did not report the incident to police. Officers are now keen for them to come forward so they can help with their enquiries.

No arrest has been made at this point, say police, who would also like to hear from anybody else who witnessed the incident.

Investigating officer, PC Ellie Daymond, said: “We are investigating this incident and carrying out a number of enquiries.

“This incident was reported to us by the member of the public who intervened in this incident; however the victims have not yet come forward.”

She added: “We are encouraging the victims of this incident to please come forward and contact Thames Valley Police via our online pages, or by calling 101 quoting reference 43230417819.

“Additionally if anyone else has information or saw this incident, we would ask them to come forward.”