Police issue appeal after man is attacked and robbed at Central Milton Keynes

Police are searching for a specific witness after a man in his thirties was attacked and robbed at the city centre

The man was walking along Silbury Boulevard, at the junction with 10th Street, when the offender pounced.

Security staff intervened but not before the offender had assaulted his victim and ran off with his mobile phone and cash.

The victim sustained minor injuries, but no further hospital treatment was required.

Police are seeking s specific witness to the robbery at Central Milton Keynes

A 21-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and has been released on police bail while the investigation continues.

The witness is described as in his late teens to early twenties and of an Asian heritage. He is of a slim build with long black curly hair with shaved sides, and was wearing a black hoodie and cream and Khaki coloured cargo trousers with black trainers. He was seen to be with an Asian boy in his early teens and wearing a matching light grey and black Adidas tracksuit top and bottoms.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Patricia Montoya, said: “We are specifically appealing for a member of the public who witnessed the offence that may be able to provide us with further information.

“You can contact police by calling 101 or online quoting reference 43240345297.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”