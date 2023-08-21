Police issue appeal after man is knocked off his bike and injured at busy Milton Keynes roundabout

Police is appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision involving a cyclist in Bletchley.

At around 8.35am on Friday, a cyclist was knocked off his bicycle by a silver Seat Ibiza while crossing Sherwood Drive at the roundabout with Buckingham Road, say officers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The cyclist, a man in his nineties, sustained a fractured spine as well as cuts and bruising to his head. He was treated at Milton Keynes University Hospital but has since been discharged.

The cyclist was knocked off his bike at a roundabout in MK

No arrests have been made at this stage of the investigation.

Investigating officer PC Ian Glover, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this collision, whereby a man has sustained serious injuries, to please come forward.

“We would also like to know if anyone has any dash cam footage of the incident or the moments beforehand and to send it to us if you do.