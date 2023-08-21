News you can trust since 1981
Police issue appeal after man is knocked off his bike and injured at busy Milton Keynes roundabout

He suffered a fractured spine
By Sally Murrer
Published 21st Aug 2023, 11:07 BST- 1 min read

Police is appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision involving a cyclist in Bletchley.

At around 8.35am on Friday, a cyclist was knocked off his bicycle by a silver Seat Ibiza while crossing Sherwood Drive at the roundabout with Buckingham Road, say officers.

The cyclist, a man in his nineties, sustained a fractured spine as well as cuts and bruising to his head. He was treated at Milton Keynes University Hospital but has since been discharged.

The cyclist was knocked off his bike at a roundabout in MK
The cyclist was knocked off his bike at a roundabout in MK
No arrests have been made at this stage of the investigation.

Investigating officer PC Ian Glover, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this collision, whereby a man has sustained serious injuries, to please come forward.

“We would also like to know if anyone has any dash cam footage of the incident or the moments beforehand and to send it to us if you do.

“Anyone who can help should call 101 or by making a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230369340.”