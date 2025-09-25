Police issue appeal after racial abuse on train to Milton Keynes Central

British Transport Policer are seeking witnesses

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was arrested on suspicion of racially abusing passengers on a train to MK.

Between 7.30pm and 9.30pm on Saturday 13 September, a man was traveling on a train from London Euston to Milton Keynes Central when he began to racially abuse passengers, say British Transport Police.

The incident was reported, and BTP officers met the train at Milton Keynes.

The man was arrested and bailed while enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information, is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 741 of 13 September.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.