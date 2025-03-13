Police issue appeal after woman suffers road rage attack in Milton Keynes

Police are seeking witnesses

Police are appeaing for witnesses to an attack of road rage that happened at a Milton Keynes bus stop.

The victim, a woman in her thirties, pulled into a bus stop on the V7 Saxon Street following an exchange with a vehicle driving in front of her in which she thought they collided.

The driver of the other vehicle also stopped – but he began shouting and threatening the woman and filming the woman using his mobile phone

The incident happened at approximately 5.10pm on Thursday March 6 on the V7 at Ashland.

The offender, believed to be in his forties, is described asSouth Asian, around 6ft tall with a slim build. He was wearing a beanie hat and dark clothing.

Investigator Bethany Willis said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or the moments leading up to it to please get in contact.

“I am especially interested to hear from people who were driving past and may have dash cam footage of this altercation.

“If you have dash-cam footage or any information that could assist the investigation, please contact us. You can call 101 or make an online report, quoting 43250111024.”