Police issue CCTV after man attending A&E kicked and damaged vehicles at Milton Keynes Hospital

Police are seeking two men in connection with criminal damage and public order offences at Milton Keynes Hospital.

CCTV images have been released following the incident at 5.32am on Sunday, March 6, when a man who was attending A&E began to kick vehicles parked outside, causing damage.

Investigating officer, PC Willker Da Silva Melo, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the men in these images to please get in touch as we believe they may have information in connection with this incident.

Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to in connection with the incident at MK Hospital

“We would also like to appeal to the owner of a white BMW that the offender left hospital in after committing the offences.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220099238

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”