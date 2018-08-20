Police issue CCTV following sexual assault in Bletchley

Police have released CCTV in connection with a sexual assault in Bletchley.

The victim was walking her dog in Queensway at about 10.30pm on Monday, July 23 when she was approached by a man who started to show interest in her dog.

The man then followed the victim to a bench near the junction of Lennox Road.

At this location the man sexually assaulted the victim by touching her inappropriately over her clothing.

Investigating officer PC Steve Jones said: “I am appealing to the man in this CCTV to come forward, as we believe he may have vital information about the offence.

“Someone out there will know this man and I am urging them to contact police as soon as possible.

“The easiest way to contact us is by visiting https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or calling 101 and quoting reference number 43180225463.

“If you don’t want to talk to police, contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.”