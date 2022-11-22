Police issue CCTV image after homeowners threatened by burglar who smashed his way into their Milton Keynes house

Police have issued a CCTV image after homeowners were threatened by a burglar who smashed his way into their Milton Keynes house.

At around 5.55pm on Tuesday (15/11), an offender broke into an address on Flambard Close by smashing the rear patio door.

The occupants returned after being alerted through their alarm system and found the offender inside the property.

Do you recognise this man?

The offender then threatened the occupants with a hammer before leaving the address on foot.

Investigator David Graham, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the man in this image to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.

“If you know who this may be, or if this is you, please get in touch by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43220515608.