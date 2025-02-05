Police issue CCTV image after man in 50s left with broken eye socket and suspected broken nose in Milton Keynes assault

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after an assault in Milton Keynes which left the victim with a broken eye socket and suspected broken nose.

Thames Valley Police is releasing an image of a man officers wish to speak to as they believe may have vital information about an assault in Milton Keynes.

At around 3.50am on Sunday (2/2), a man aged in his 50s was assaulted in Savoy Crescent.

The victim suffered a broken eye socket, a suspected broken nose, which required stitches, and a cut on his head. He required hospital treatment but has since been discharged.

Police want to speak to this man. Photo: TVP

Investigating officer PC Emma Thorn, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who recognises the man in this image to please get in touch as I believe he may have vital information about this assault.

“If you are the man pictured, please come forward as soon as possible.

“I would also urge any witnesses or anyone with information or any images or footage of the assault should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43250053965.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”