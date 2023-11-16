Police issue CCTV image of man they want to speak to about burglary of house in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have today (Thursday) released CCTV images of a man officers would like to speak to following an incident of burglary and fraud in Milton Keynes.

A man climbed through the window of a property in Wolverton Mill and stole three handbags. A bank card from one of the bags was later used to purchase items at a shop.

The burglary happened at around 5pm on Tuesday September 26, say police.

Investigating officer PC Zoe Randolph, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the man in these images to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230432597.