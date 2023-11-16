News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING

Police issue CCTV image of man they want to speak to about burglary of house in Milton Keynes

The burglar climbed through a window to steal items
By Sally Murrer
Published 16th Nov 2023, 10:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have today (Thursday) released CCTV images of a man officers would like to speak to following an incident of burglary and fraud in Milton Keynes.

A man climbed through the window of a property in Wolverton Mill and stole three handbags. A bank card from one of the bags was later used to purchase items at a shop.

The burglary happened at around 5pm on Tuesday September 26, say police.

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him about a burglary in Milton KeynesDo you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him about a burglary in Milton Keynes
Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him about a burglary in Milton Keynes
Most Popular

Investigating officer PC Zoe Randolph, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the man in these images to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230432597.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”