Police issue CCTV images after boy was viciously assaulted on Milton Keynes redway

Police have today (Wednesday) released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to following a brutal assault in Milton Keynes.

The victim was a 17-year-old boy who was approached by two unknown males along the red way on Newport Road at Broughton, close to the junction into Haven Street.

The two men punched and kicked him to the ground while threatening him. He suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital.

Do you recognise this man?

Police have now retrieved images from CCTV close to the incident, which happened on 6.30pm on Sunday April 30.

Investigating officer PC Crystal King said: “We are releasing images of two people who we believe may have information in connection with this incident.

“If this is you, or you recognise the people pictured then please contact Thames Valley Police through our online reporting pages, or via 101 quoting reference 43230188488.”

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.