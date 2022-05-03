Police issue CCTV images after late night vehicle thefts near Milton Keynes

On Saturday (30 April), Thames Valley Police released CCTV images of two men officers believe could have vital information on vehicle thefts in Great Brickhill.

Police reports state that between 1am and 2.30am on Saturday 26 March, the offenders entered a car lot in Great Brickhill and dismantled, and subsequently stole, seven catalytic converters from different vehicles.

Police officers want to speak to these two

Investigating officer PC Bowers, of the Rural Crime Taskforce, based at Cowley police station said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the men in these images to please get in touch as we believe they may have information in connection with this incident.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220131802.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

Police officers want to speak to this man

At MK Citizen we are always on the lookout for interesting and important local stories. Do you have a story to tell or an important issue to raise? Get in touch by emailing [email protected]