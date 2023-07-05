Police issue CCTV images of man they wish to speak to about Range Rover theft in Milton Keynes

Police have today released CCTV images of a man they to speak to about a theft of a Range Rover in Milton Keynes.

The incident occurred on Friday 16 June at around 1pm in Woolstone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The offender gained entry to a property, stole keys to a vehicle outside, and drove the vehicle from the driveway.

Do you recognise this man?

The vehicle is described as a black Range Rover, with a partial registration plate of EY14.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sebastian Kuzoe, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the person in these images to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230265141.

Advertisement

Advertisement