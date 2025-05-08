Police issue CCTV photo after cheeky thief steals highways vehicle from under the noses of road workers in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A bold as brass crook has stolen a valuable highways machine from under the noses of road workers at a city roundabout.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have now released CCTV images of a man officers want to speak to in connection with the theft,

The highways workers were carrying out maintenance and repairs at Kingston roundabout when the offender walked up to one of their vehicles, which had a wood chipper on the back of it.

Under the noses of the crew, he drove it away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have issued these CCTV images

The incident happened at around 1pm on 17 February this year, say police, who are now appealing for witnesses,

A man aged 19 has been arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle and released on police bail.

Investigating officer PC Ricky Martin said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognises the man in this image as he may have vital information to assist us with our investigation.

“I am also appealing to anyone who witnessed one of this incident or has information that may assist us to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information should call 101 or make an online report, via our website, quoting crime reference number 43250080430.”