Police issue CCTV photos after two men kicked their way into house on Milton Keynes estate

At around 8.05pm on yesterday (Tuesday), two offenders kicked their way through the front door of a property on Bellwether, Fullers Slade.

A theft was then committed, say police.

This morning officers have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to as they may have information about the incident. in Milton Keynes.

Do you recognise these men?

Investigating officer PC James Elliott, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises either of these men in the images to please get in touch, as we believe they may have vital information about the theft.”

He added: “You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220401686.