Police issue CCTV photos following nasty assault and theft in Milton Keynes Home Bargains store

Do you recognise these men? Police wish to speak to them

CCTV photos have today been released after a Home Bargains worker was beaten by two customers.

Police want to speak to the two men pictured and have appealed for people to identify them.

The move follows an incident in Home Bargains at Kingston on Wednesday January 22, between 10.53am and 11am, when two offenders entered the store, despite being previously been banned from it.

When a member of staff challenged them, he was assaulted by the offenders, who then went on to steal another member of staff’s headset.

The victim, a man in his thirties, sustained no injuries, say police. But tragically, he but has since passed away due to “unrelated reasons”, say police.

Investigating officer PC Ryan Dunne said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognises the men in the photo as they may have vital information to assist our enquiries.

“If anyone witnessed the incident or has information that may assist me in my investigation, please come forward.

“You can call 101 or make an online report, via our website, quoting crime reference number 43250034780.”