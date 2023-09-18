Police issue CCTV photos of two men following burglary of house on Milton Keynes estate

Watch more videos on Shots!

Police have today (Monday) issued CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following a high value burglary in Westcroft.

Thieves smashed the back door of a property in Cranbourne Avenue and took took cash, jewellery and cameras.

The burglary happened at around 2.20pm on Saturday June 24 but police have only just released the images.

Do you recognise these men? Police want to speak to them following a burglary of a house in Milton Keynes

Investigating officer Detective Constable Leanne Pratt, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am releasing these CCTV images in the hope that someone recognises the individuals pictured as I believe they will be able to help with our investigation.