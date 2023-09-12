News you can trust since 1981
Police issue CCTV picture after woman's bag is stolen on bus in Milton Keynes

Officers would like to speak to him
By Sally Murrer
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:18 BST- 1 min read
Police have releasing a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to following a theft in Bletchley.

The victim, a woman, got off a bus on Watling Street and shortly afterwards realised she did not have her bag with her.

The bag is a black Nike backpack and it contained a purse, headphones and refreshments.

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him about a theft from a woman in Milton Keynes
Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him about a theft from a woman in Milton Keynes
An attempted transaction had been made with one of her cards at 5.05pm, but this was not successful, say police.

The incident happened at around 4.40pm on Sunday July 23, but police have only today (Tuesday) released the picture.

Investigating officer Charles Cox, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anyone who recognises the man in these images to please get in touch as he may have vital information about the theft.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling us on 101, quoting reference number 43230327403.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”