Police issue clear CCTV image of man they need to speak to following knifepoint robbery in Milton Keynes
A shop worker was threatened with a knife and ordered to hand over cash
Police have released a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to following a knifepoint robbery in Milton Keynes.
The incident occurred around 9am on Friday October 7 at MK Food and Wine in Windsor Street, Wolverton.
The offender entered the shop and threatened the shop worker with a bladed article and demanded money.
The worker handed over an amount of cash and the offender then left.
Investigating officer PC Bethany Horton, based at Milton Keynes Police Station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the man in this image to please get in touch, as he may have vital information about this incident.
“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220450290.
“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”