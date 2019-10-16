Police issue closure order on house after anti-social behaviour complaints in Milton Keynes

Police have issued a closure order on a house that became a hotspot for anti-social behaviour on a Milton Keynes estate.

Neighbourhood officers joined forces with Clarion Housing Association to apply for the order on an address in Atlas Way on Oakgrove.

Police

The resident and their visitors had been the subject of "numerous" reports of anti-social behaviour, say police.

"Further offences will be dealt with robustly," warned a spokesman.

Closure Notices and Orders are formal sanctions that allow the police and the council or housing association to quickly close premises which are being used, or are likely to be used to commit nuisance or disorder.

A Closure Notice can close premises for up to 48 hours whilst arrangements are made for a formal application to a local Magistrates’ Court for a formal order. A Closure Order can keep premises closed for up to three months.

The closure order

To make such an order, the magistrates must be satisfied that is made if a Magistrates’ Court is satisfied that person has engaged in disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour on the premises that has resulted in serious nuisance to members of the public.

Residents affected can appeal against a Closure Order to a Crown Court.