Police issue e-fits after good samaritan is assaulted near Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery that happened last month in Olney Road, Lavendon.

On Wednesday (October 17) at around 9.45pm there was a road traffic collision in Olney Road involving a white Ford Transit.

e-fit offender two

A women aged in her 40s heard the collision and went to check if those involved needed any assistance. The three occupants of the van then assaulted the woman and tried to steal her car.

The offenders did not manage to take the victim’s keys so walked further along the road and flagged down another vehicle. When the vehicle stopped the three offenders proceeded to assault the three occupants of this vehicle, a woman aged 19, a boy aged 17 and a man in his twenties.

They managed to steal the vehicle, a silver Peugeot, and made off along Lavendon Road in the direction of Olney.

All victims suffered bruising and facial injuries.

The stolen vehicle was later found burnt out in Bedfordshire.

The first offender, pictured in the first e-fit image, is a white man in his 30s, around 6ft tall of big build. He has short, ginger hair and a bushy ginger beard. He was wearing a black hooded jacket which seemed to be a thin waterproof.

The second offender, pictured in the second e-fit image, is a white man in his 30s, around 5ft 10ins of average build. He has short brown hair which is shorter on the back and sides with stubble on his face.

The third offender is a white man in his 30s around 5ft 10ins of small build. He has short brown messy hair and was wearing all black clothing and also was holding an angle grinder during the incident. There is no e-fit image of this offender.

All three men spoke with Irish accents.

Investigating officer detective inspector Thomas Belcher said: “This was a very distressing incident for the victims involved.

“There are likely to have been a number of people who witnessed what happened and I am appealing to anyone who has information about this incident to get in touch.

“Even if you don’t believe your information is significant, we would appreciate hearing from you.

“If you recognise the people in these e-Fit images, please contact the 24-hour non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference 43180318094.

“If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."