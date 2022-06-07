Police issue images of man in connection with rape in Milton Keynes

The offence occurred in Netherfield on Saturday May 21 at around 10.40pm, say police.

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers say the offence is not connected to a reorted rape in Eaglestone park last week. They are still investigating that incident, which involved a female in her late teens reporting she had been raped by sometime between midnight and 2am. Two men were involved.

Police wish to speak to this man

Investigating officer Detective Constable Leanne Shepherd said: “You may have seen our separate appeal as part of an investigation into a reported rape in Eaglestone Park on 1 June. We are not investigating these offences as being linked.”

She added: “I understand that this incident can be alarming to the local community. We are carrying out a thorough investigation and are providing dedicated support to the victim. You will see officers carrying out extra patrols around Netherfield so please do stop and speak with them with any concerns that you have.

“We are releasing these CCTV images as we believe that the man pictured may have vital information about the incident in Netherfield in May.

“If you are the man or know who he is, please contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or by using our online form, quoting reference 43220224968.”

Do you recongise this man?