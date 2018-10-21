Police issue images of masked men involved in Bletchley burglary

Police have released CCTV images of a number of men they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Bletchley.

At around 7.30pm on August 24, 2018, four men broke into the Irish Centre, Manor Field.

The men caused damage to the premises, but nothing was taken.

Case investigator Jade Lammin based said: “We are releasing CCTV of four men who we would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

“We would ask anyone who recognises the men in the CCTV or anyone with information that could assist our investigation to come forward”.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 43180259503.

Or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.